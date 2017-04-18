Stockbridge police chief proposal limits involvement with federal immigration authorities
Here are some of the key points in a Stockbridge Police general order proposed by Chief Darrell Fennelly. ICE means Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP means Customs and Border Protection; both are agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: - Unless there is a judicial warrant, the department should honor ICE or CBP detainer requests ONLY in limited, specified circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Why your next therapy session might include a h...
|Mar 27
|lookinthemirror
|11
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie...
|Mar 22
|Choochie
|5
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar '17
|Jose Dryback
|66
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Mar '17
|Jose dry back
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC