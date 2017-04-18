Stockbridge police chief proposal lim...

Stockbridge police chief proposal limits involvement with federal immigration authorities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Here are some of the key points in a Stockbridge Police general order proposed by Chief Darrell Fennelly. ICE means Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP means Customs and Border Protection; both are agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: - Unless there is a judicial warrant, the department should honor ICE or CBP detainer requests ONLY in limited, specified circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Why your next therapy session might include a h... Mar 27 lookinthemirror 11
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar 24 Shakes My Head 6
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie... Mar 22 Choochie 5
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... Mar '17 Jose Dryback 66
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Mar '17 Jose dry back 20
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC