Stockbridge looks to be next town to ban plastic bags
The town is one vote away from joining dozens of other Massachusetts communities that have banned the retail use of thin film plastic bags and disposable foam containers. On Thursday, the town's Board of Health accepted a draft of regulations that would eliminate the bags at the check-out counter and prohibiting restaurants, cafes and other eateries from using polystyrene products for take-out food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
