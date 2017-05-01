Stockbridge bans plastic bags, polystyrene
Thin film plastic bags and disposable foam containers are soon to be passe in this Rockwellian town. The town's Board of Health on Thursday adopted regulations that would eliminate the bags at the check-out counter and prohibit restaurants, cafes and other eateries from using polystyrene products for take-out food.
