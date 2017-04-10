Richmond Mountain Road closing to weekday traffic for construction
The second phase of a major $3.8 million project, including the renovation for a popular shortcut between Lenox, West Stockbridge and Richmond, is set to begin on Tuesday. Richmond Mountain Road, closed for most of last fall for a water pipeline replacement to serve Lenox residents and businesses, will be off-limits to daytime traffic on weekdays as it is repaved from Olivia's Overlook to the intersection with West Street in Lenox.
