Overnight closures planned for Park St. Bridge in Housatonic

Ongoing work to the Housatonic Bridge on Park Street and Route 183 will require temporary overnight closures on two different nights, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. MassDOT said the bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

