Numbers show Tobacco Awareness Program's effectiveness over 10 years
Through a Lee-based tobacco awareness training program, Lipton Mart employee Kathy Elias at the Elm Street location in Pittsfield is one of the over 2,700 store clerks in the county who have learned the importance of carding youths that may be attempting to purchase tobacco illegally. Through a Lee-based tobacco awareness training program, Jeanne Bachetti and the other employees at Nejaime's Wine Cellar in Lenox are among the over 2,700 store clerks who have learned the importance of carding youths that may be attempting to purchase tobacco illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 30
|Salons Esq
|2
|Why your next therapy session might include a h...
|Mar 27
|lookinthemirror
|11
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie...
|Mar 22
|Choochie
|5
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar 20
|Jose Dryback
|66
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Mar 19
|Jose dry back
|20
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC