MassDOT temporarily closing Route 183 bridge over the Housatonic River
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway is temporarily closing the Route 183, , Bridge over the Housatonic River in Great Barrington. The closing is a safety measure so that engineers have time to inspect the condition of the bridge beams.
