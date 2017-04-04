MassDOT temporarily closing Route 183...

MassDOT temporarily closing Route 183 bridge over the Housatonic River

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WWLP

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway is temporarily closing the Route 183, , Bridge over the Housatonic River in Great Barrington. The closing is a safety measure so that engineers have time to inspect the condition of the bridge beams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Why your next therapy session might include a h... Mar 27 lookinthemirror 11
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar 24 Shakes My Head 6
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie... Mar 22 Choochie 5
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... Mar 20 Jose Dryback 66
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Mar 19 Jose dry back 20
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC