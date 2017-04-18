Berkshire Theatre Group adds Graham Rowat, Brycen Katolinsky to summer actor roster
Broadway actor Graham Rowat and 28-time Elvis Tribute champion Brycen Katolinsky have been added to the roster of actors be appearing this summer in productions at Berkshire Theatre Group's Stockbridge campus. Rowat joins the cast of "Arsenic and Old Lace" - Fitzpatrick Main Stage, July 27-Aug. 19 - in the role of Mortimer Brewster, nephew to Abby and Martha Brewster.
