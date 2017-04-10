Austen Riggs Center receives major gr...

Austen Riggs Center receives major grant to support human development strategic initiative

The Austen Riggs Center, through the Erikson Institute for Education and Research, has received a major grant from the John Leopold Weil and Geraldine Rickard Weil Memorial Charitable Foundation, Inc., to support its new Human Development Initiative Stockbridge, MA - April 6, 2017 - The Austen Riggs Center , through the Erikson Institute for Education and Research , has received a major grant from the John Leopold Weil and Geraldine Rickard Weil Memorial Charitable Foundation, Inc., to support its new Human Development Strategic Initiative . This multilayered initiative encompasses community intervention, research, and education, which are central tasks of the Erikson Institute.

