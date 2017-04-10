Austen Riggs Center receives major grant to support human development strategic initiative
The Austen Riggs Center, through the Erikson Institute for Education and Research, has received a major grant from the John Leopold Weil and Geraldine Rickard Weil Memorial Charitable Foundation, Inc., to support its new Human Development Initiative Stockbridge, MA - April 6, 2017 - The Austen Riggs Center , through the Erikson Institute for Education and Research , has received a major grant from the John Leopold Weil and Geraldine Rickard Weil Memorial Charitable Foundation, Inc., to support its new Human Development Strategic Initiative . This multilayered initiative encompasses community intervention, research, and education, which are central tasks of the Erikson Institute.
