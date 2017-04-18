$500K DOT grant will go toward fixing...

$500K DOT grant will go toward fixing Larrywaug Bridge in Stockbridge

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Half a million dollars granted to the town by the state's Department of Transportation's Small Bridge Program will help meet the cost of replacing the badly deteriorated Larrywaug Bridge on Route 183. The state highway is a key link for motorists heading from Stockbridge and points south to Tanglewood, Kripalu Yoga and Health Center, Berkshire Country Day School, numerous residences in the Interlaken neighborhood, and to downtown Lenox.

