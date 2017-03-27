West Stockbridge 6BR $1,195,000
SPACIOUS CONTEMPORARY WITH STUNNING DISTANT WESTERLY VIEWS. Nicely sited on a hill, with plenty of rolling lawn, a pond, and mature landscaping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why your next therapy session might include a h...
|9 hr
|lookinthemirror
|11
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie...
|Mar 22
|Choochie
|5
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar 20
|Jose Dryback
|66
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Mar 19
|Jose dry back
|20
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Mar 19
|Jose dry back
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC