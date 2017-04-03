Stockbridge zoning issues draw packed race for Planning board
With the sole candidate for an available Select Board seat assured of election, a spirited race among 10 candidates for five Planning Board posts is the highlight of the election season now that the deadline for submitting nomination papers has passed. Terence R. "Terry" Flynn is at the top of the ballot for a three-year term to succeed Stephen Shatz, who is stepping down from the Select Board after six years.
Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
