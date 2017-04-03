Stockbridge zoning issues draw packed...

Stockbridge zoning issues draw packed race for Planning board

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

With the sole candidate for an available Select Board seat assured of election, a spirited race among 10 candidates for five Planning Board posts is the highlight of the election season now that the deadline for submitting nomination papers has passed. Terence R. "Terry" Flynn is at the top of the ballot for a three-year term to succeed Stephen Shatz, who is stepping down from the Select Board after six years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 30 Salons Esq 2
News Why your next therapy session might include a h... Mar 27 lookinthemirror 11
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar 24 Shakes My Head 6
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie... Mar 22 Choochie 5
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... Mar 20 Jose Dryback 66
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Mar 19 Jose dry back 20
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Berkshire County was issued at April 06 at 4:38AM EDT

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC