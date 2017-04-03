Stockbridge to form 5-member panel to look at revising bylaws
Town planners are buckling down for the daunting task of thoroughly reviewing the town's zoning bylaws. Possible revisions could affect current and future development proposals, including the $150 million, high-end 229-unit hotel, condo and single-family home resort expected to be proposed for the DeSisto property at 35-37 Interlaken Road .
