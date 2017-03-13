Stockbridge seeing red over ambulance costs, as Lee submits bill with 322% hike
Town leaders may wish they could "call 911" now that Lee has joined Lenox in submitting higher bills for ambulance service, reflecting the true cost of coverage. Since Stockbridge lacks its own ambulance, Lee covers most of the town, except for northern neighborhoods protected by Lenox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's serious when the coffeehouses close
|11 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|2
|Radio Shack closing stores
|Mar 10
|The public offender
|2
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar 8
|Little Blue Alien
|56
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Feb 23
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb '17
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC