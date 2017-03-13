Stockbridge seeing red over ambulance...

Stockbridge seeing red over ambulance costs, as Lee submits bill with 322% hike

Town leaders may wish they could "call 911" now that Lee has joined Lenox in submitting higher bills for ambulance service, reflecting the true cost of coverage. Since Stockbridge lacks its own ambulance, Lee covers most of the town, except for northern neighborhoods protected by Lenox.

