New Exhibition to Feature Original Wo...

New Exhibition to Feature Original Works by Comic Book Artist Alex Ross

"Superheroes and Superstars: The Works of Alex Ross"-a new exhibition featuring the work of one of the world's greatest comic book artists-will be on view at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley from February 11 through May 14, 2017. The MSV is the first venue to host this traveling exhibition, which has been organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

