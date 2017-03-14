Mass Pike speed limit down to 40 MPH
Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the roadways Tuesday as a major snowstorm bears down on Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike down to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line in West Stockbridge all the way to Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's serious when the coffeehouses close
|Wed
|Cops are Degenerates
|2
|Radio Shack closing stores
|Mar 10
|The public offender
|2
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar 8
|Little Blue Alien
|56
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Feb 23
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb '17
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC