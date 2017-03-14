Mass Pike speed limit down to 40 MPH

Mass Pike speed limit down to 40 MPH

Tuesday Mar 14

Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the roadways Tuesday as a major snowstorm bears down on Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike down to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line in West Stockbridge all the way to Boston.

