Joshua Jackson to Star in Children of a Lesser God, Directed by Kenny Leon
Joshua Jackson, star of TV's The Affair , will lead Berkshire Theatre Group's revival of Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God in the role of James Leeds. He will be joined by and former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff in the starring role of Sarah Norman at the Stockbridge, MA theater company.
