In bull's-eye of the blizzard, Berkshires taking a hit
Rebecca Polo shovels her driveway on Francis Avenue in Pittsfield for the third time on Tuesday. "Luckily I don't have to work today so I can keep on top of the shoveling," Polo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's serious when the coffeehouses close
|14 min
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Radio Shack closing stores
|Mar 10
|The public offender
|2
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar 8
|Little Blue Alien
|56
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Feb 23
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb '17
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC