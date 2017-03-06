High-speed chase ends with car thief ...

High-speed chase ends with car thief suspect hospitalized after West Stockbridge crash

A New York man is facing charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Stockbridge and West Stockbridge early Sunday before crashing. Vincent E. Palermo, 22, of Hudson, is accused of driving to endanger and failure to stop for police as well as incurring several traffic violations, according to Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell G. Fennelly, who said more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

