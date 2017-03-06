High-speed chase ends with car thief suspect hospitalized after West Stockbridge crash
A New York man is facing charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Stockbridge and West Stockbridge early Sunday before crashing. Vincent E. Palermo, 22, of Hudson, is accused of driving to endanger and failure to stop for police as well as incurring several traffic violations, according to Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell G. Fennelly, who said more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|4 min
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|5 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|52
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Feb 23
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb 7
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Glenn
|36
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec '16
|cops are degener...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC