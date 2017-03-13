Great Barrington school budget vote expected tonight
Cuts to the elementary school are off the table, but dropping one of three high school art teachers is still a possibility - though an unlikely one. That was the upshot from a recent public hearing on the Berkshire Hills Regional School District budget at which Superintendent Peter Dillon presented the School Committee with a list of proposed cuts and reductions.
