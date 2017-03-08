'Force' your spring bulbs now to enjoy next year
Now is the time to 'force' into bloom tulips, daffodils, grape hyacinths and other hardy bulbs, according to local horticultural experts. Although Chiffon margarine touted in a 1970s television ad campaign, "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature," Berkshire and Southern Vermont green thumbs can trick the ole gal into having an early spring - at least indoors.
