Clarence Fanto | Paying for education...

Clarence Fanto | Paying for education is tough across the Berkshires

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Since a local school is the beating heart of a small town, especially in our region's rural areas, a loss is keenly felt and results in a significant blow to community spirit and pride. No wonder the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District's 4-3 vote earlier this month to end Cheshire Elementary's nearly century-long presence in town has enraged townsfolk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... 20 hr Salons Esq 2
News Why your next therapy session might include a h... Mar 27 lookinthemirror 11
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar 24 Shakes My Head 6
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News New Helen Moon Announces Candidacy For Pittsfie... Mar 22 Choochie 5
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... Mar 20 Jose Dryback 66
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Mar 19 Jose dry back 20
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC