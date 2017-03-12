Children of a Lesser God Broadway Return Planned for Spring 2018
Mark Medoff's 1980 play Children of a Lesser God to Broadway, according to Tony-winning producer Hal Luftig. The revival would be a transfer of a production set to play Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA this summer, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who in 2014 was announced to direct a Broadway revival of the play.
