Children of a Lesser God Broadway Return Planned for Spring 2018

Friday Mar 17

Mark Medoff's 1980 play Children of a Lesser God to Broadway, according to Tony-winning producer Hal Luftig. The revival would be a transfer of a production set to play Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA this summer, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who in 2014 was announced to direct a Broadway revival of the play.

