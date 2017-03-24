Bishop Rozanski responds to Charter plan to drop WWLP from Berkshires lineup
Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski has expressed concerns about Charter Communications' plan to drop WWLP-22News, Springfield's NBC affiliate from several Berkshire County cable systems. A March 21 report in The Berkshire Eagle noted that Charter Spectrum plans to drop WWLP from the systems that serve Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, North Adams, Williamstown, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee Lenox, Pittsfield, Richmond, Sheffield and Stockbridge on Monday, April 17; and from the system that serves Hinsdale, Lanesborough and West Stockbridge on Monday, April 24. Bishop Mitchell Rozanski delivers the homily at the Ash Wednesday noontime Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield.
