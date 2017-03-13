Berkshire Hill school budget passes w...

Berkshire Hill school budget passes without staff cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

The district will keep staff at current levels for another year - but will reduce the budget some $100,000 through reductions and reallocations. That was the result of the $26,464,952 school budget passed Thursday by the Berkshire Hills Regional School Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radio Shack closing stores Mar 10 The public offender 2
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... Mar 8 Little Blue Alien 56
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper... Feb 23 Billy 10
News Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000 Feb '17 Jose 6
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 19
News Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10) Jan '17 Glenn 36
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Berkshire County was issued at March 14 at 4:05PM EDT

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC