2nd OK on capital cost revamp
Now it's up to Stockbridge. West Stockbridge on Monday became the second of three towns to approve changes to the capital funding formula for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radio Shack closing stores
|1 hr
|The public offender
|2
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Mar 8
|Little Blue Alien
|56
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Feb 23
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb 7
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Glenn
|36
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC