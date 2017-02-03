Work of young artists up at the Rockwell

Work of young artists up at the Rockwell

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge hosts its 31st annual high school student art show. Illustrator Francis Vallejo also spoke about his experience getting started in the professional art world before giving a demonstration in the art show gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000 Jan 28 coryorcard 5
News Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper... Jan 23 OzzieRockie1919 3
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Jan 19 The Worlds Bigges... 19
News Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10) Jan 13 Glenn 36
News `We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg... Dec '16 cops are degener... 4
News Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09) Dec '16 Eve D 291
News A few of our favorite Berkshire things Dec '16 Arthur 3
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC