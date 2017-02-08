Stockbridge Planning Board blocks zoning changes; DeSisto plan back to square one
The DeSisto property in Stockbridge is the site of a proposed development by Patrick Sheehan, Tony Guthrie and Rob Akroyd that would transform the abandoned property into a hotel and residential properties. The DeSisto School closed in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Tue
|Jose
|6
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Jan 23
|OzzieRockie1919
|3
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan 19
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|Glenn
|36
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec '16
|cops are degener...
|4
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Eve D
|291
|A few of our favorite Berkshire things
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC