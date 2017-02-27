Stockbridge 4BR $300,000

Stockbridge 4BR $300,000

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: IBerkshires

Originally part of the Shadow Brook Estate, this historic Tudor Revival structure will require total professional restoration. There are no functioning mechanical systems and the structure is in poor overall condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ... 8 hr Jose dry back 31
News Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper... Feb 23 Billy 10
News Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000 Feb 7 Jose 6
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 19
News Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10) Jan '17 Glenn 36
News `We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg... Dec '16 cops are degener... 4
News Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09) Dec '16 Eve D 291
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC