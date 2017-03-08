Sharp increase in cost makes Stockbri...

Sharp increase in cost makes Stockbridge officials weigh ambulance alternatives

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Faced with a steeper bill for ambulance services provided by Lenox during the 2017-18 fiscal year, several town officials are urging consideration of potential alternatives for 2018-19. Since Stockbridge has no ambulance of its own, the area of town close to Lenox is served by Lenox Ambulance.

