Sharp increase in cost makes Stockbridge officials weigh ambulance alternatives
Faced with a steeper bill for ambulance services provided by Lenox during the 2017-18 fiscal year, several town officials are urging consideration of potential alternatives for 2018-19. Since Stockbridge has no ambulance of its own, the area of town close to Lenox is served by Lenox Ambulance.
