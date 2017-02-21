Lee, Lenox getting 'all our ducks in a row' in preparation to share services
The Select Board is moving closer to approval of a partnership with the town of Lee to share the services of a chief administrative officer, namely Lenox Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, pending completion of a potential intermunicipal agreement. The three-year trial agreement, if approved by both towns, would continue the existing select boards and offices, led by Ketchen, with the addition of a deputy for human resources and continuation of an administrative staffer currently in place at each Town Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|23
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Thu
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb 7
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Glenn
|36
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec '16
|cops are degener...
|4
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Eve D
|291
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC