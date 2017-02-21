Lee, Lenox getting 'all our ducks in ...

Lee, Lenox getting 'all our ducks in a row' in preparation to share services

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

The Select Board is moving closer to approval of a partnership with the town of Lee to share the services of a chief administrative officer, namely Lenox Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, pending completion of a potential intermunicipal agreement. The three-year trial agreement, if approved by both towns, would continue the existing select boards and offices, led by Ketchen, with the addition of a deputy for human resources and continuation of an administrative staffer currently in place at each Town Hall.

