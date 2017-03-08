Fresh new look of MassPike Exits 1 and 2 on track for finish by Halloween
By Halloween, motorists will see nary a reminder of the 60-year-old toll plazas driving through Exits 1 and 2 of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the demolition/reconfiguration of exits to be substantially completed by Oct. 27. The toll booths quickly disappeared last fall when the $163 million project began on Oct. 28 to remove all the toll plaza buildings as part of the DOT's All Electronic Tolling system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radio Shack closing stores
|2 hr
|humblegunner
|1
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|Wed
|Little Blue Alien
|56
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mon
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Feb 23
|Billy
|10
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Feb 7
|Jose
|6
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|19
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|Glenn
|36
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC