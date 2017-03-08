Fresh new look of MassPike Exits 1 an...

Fresh new look of MassPike Exits 1 and 2 on track for finish by Halloween

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

By Halloween, motorists will see nary a reminder of the 60-year-old toll plazas driving through Exits 1 and 2 of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the demolition/reconfiguration of exits to be substantially completed by Oct. 27. The toll booths quickly disappeared last fall when the $163 million project began on Oct. 28 to remove all the toll plaza buildings as part of the DOT's All Electronic Tolling system.

