Flynn announces run for Stockbridge Select Board
The curtain is going up on a busy annual election season with the first candidate emerging for a position on the three-member Select Board. Thirteen posts on town boards and commissions will be up for grabs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
