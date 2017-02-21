Developers to host informational session Saturday at DeSisto estate

The developers of a proposed resort, condominium and single-family housing complex at the former DeSisto estate on Route 183 are hosting an informational session Saturday at the property, two miles south of the Tanglewood main gate. The open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 37 Interlaken Road will include a revised development concept for the original proposal, which has encountered some pushback from neighborhood residents because of its scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.