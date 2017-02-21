Comics come to life at Museum of the ...

Comics come to life at Museum of the Shenandoah Valley

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

See your favorite superheroes and villains up close at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley with bright, colorful comic book cover art displayed along red and blue walls. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will feature the works of one of the great comic book artists, Alex Ross, from today through May 14, with a traveling exhibition, The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will be the first venue to host this exhibit, which was organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts and curated by Jesse Kowalski, curator of exhibitions.

