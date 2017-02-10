Born Feb. 4: Mark Hopkins

Mark Hopkins was an American educator, author, Christian lecturer and instructor of moral philosophy, honored on a 2A rose carmine stamp in the American Educators set of the Famous Americans issue of 1940 . Hopkins was born in Stockbridge, Mass., on Feb. 4, 1802, the son of a farmer, Archibald Hopkins, and his wife, Mary Curtis.

