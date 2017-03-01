At special town meeting, West Stockbridge voters consider Berkshire Hills funding formula shake-up
Voters on Monday will be asked to consider amending a funding formula for the capital portion of the town's assessment to the Berkshire Hills Regional School District. The assessment change would not affect current capital projects, according to Town Administrator Mark Webber, so the present debt for the construction of the Muddy Brook Elementary and Monument Valley Middle School will not be affected.
