A summer of fun, mischief and food for thought at Berkshire Theatre Group
Rylan Morsbach takes on the leading role of irresistible con man Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's "The Music Man," beginning July 6 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield and running through Aug. 6. James Barry makes his directing debut at Berkshire Theatre Group with the jukebox musical, "Million Dollar Quartet," based on a true account of a legendary jam session in Memphis among Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Berkshire County's own Tara Franklin returns to Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre this summer in "Edward Albee's "At Home at the Zoo ."
