Wam Theatre Seeking Submissions for Fresh Takes Series
WAM Theatre has put out a call for actor and stage manager submissions for Fresh Takes, a series of three play readings that will take place on select Sundays between March and June. Curated by WAM Theatre's Artistic Associate Molly Clancy , Fresh Takes will give a stage to ground-breaking works - which have been successfully presented elsewhere but are new to our Berkshire audiences - that tell women's stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Jan 28
|coryorcard
|5
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Jan 23
|OzzieRockie1919
|5
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan 19
|The Worlds Bigges...
|26
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|Glenn
|36
|Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|13
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|7
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Eve D
|296
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC