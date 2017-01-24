Wam Theatre Seeking Submissions for Fresh Takes Series

WAM Theatre has put out a call for actor and stage manager submissions for Fresh Takes, a series of three play readings that will take place on select Sundays between March and June. Curated by WAM Theatre's Artistic Associate Molly Clancy , Fresh Takes will give a stage to ground-breaking works - which have been successfully presented elsewhere but are new to our Berkshire audiences - that tell women's stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.