Stockbridge vote set for 8 bridge, road projects
Here are the bridge and road projects to be funded by a bond proposal recommended to Special Town Meeting voters by the Finance Committee: + Note: Voters also will be asked to transfer $400,000 from stabilization reserves to launch immediate design work for three critical projects indicated above. STOCKBRIDGE - A financial rescue package to begin design, engineering and construction work on eight failing or troubled bridges and roadways will be up for action by voters at a special town meeting later this month.
