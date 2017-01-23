Stockbridge Select Board votes to scuttle tri-town shared administrator plan
A proposal for a tri-town shared chief administrative officer has met its demise. Following a nearly three-hour informational forum attended by nearly 200 residents, the Select Board on Monday night voted 2-1 to scuttle the plan for a joint administrator and deputy for Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.
