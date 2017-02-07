Stockbridge highway garage inspection finds it in 'dangerous condition'
The town's highway garage, a cinderblock structure built in 1950, is on life support and faces potential collapse, prompting plans for imminent demolition and eventual replacement. Following a recent inspection of the garage at 1 West Stockbridge Road , site of the town's transfer station, Building Commissioner Ned Baldwin warned town leaders that cracks in the wall had created a dangerous condition that could lead to partial or total structural failure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
