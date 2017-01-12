Stockbridge 3BR $575,000
Waterfront on Stockbridge Bowl! Beachwood charming three-season cottage with large open lawn! Three bedrooms, fireplaced living room, open cleared lot with patio and access to your own private dock; almost 200 feet of water front.
