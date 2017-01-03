Opponents blast proposed redevelopment of DeSisto School site in Stockbridge
Opponents of a massive, 209-unit hotel, condo and single-family housing development on the former 320-acre DeSisto School site came out in force Tuesday night to a Planning Board public hearing on proposed zoning bylaw revisions for the town's three remaining Cottage Era estates. Nearly 100 people packed the meeting room, many jeering and hooting during a brief statement by Attorney William E. Martin, representing developers Patrick Sheehan, Tony Guthrie and Rob Akroyd.
