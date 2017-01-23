Lee, Lenox look forward
With Stockbridge out of the picture, Lee seems willing to share a chief administrative officer with Lenox, should both communities agree to the municipal leadership restructuring in the spring. The Lee Select Board was among several town officials - pending annual town meeting approval in May - advocating that a single administrator is worth trying to improve local government efficiency and possibly save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Mon
|OzzieRockie1919
|5
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Jan 20
|Nathaniel
|2
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan 19
|The Worlds Bigges...
|26
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|Glenn
|36
|Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|13
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|7
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Eve D
|296
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC