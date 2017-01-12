image description

Berkshire Design has announced that Kerry L. Bartini, AIA, earned her architectural license in December and is now a registered architect in Massachusetts. Bartini has more than 14 years of experience in the architectural profession and her expertise encompasses design and project administration for residential and commercial architectural design projects.

