image description
Berkshire Design has announced that Kerry L. Bartini, AIA, earned her architectural license in December and is now a registered architect in Massachusetts. Bartini has more than 14 years of experience in the architectural profession and her expertise encompasses design and project administration for residential and commercial architectural design projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13)
|Dec 24
|Cops are degenerates
|13
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec 18
|Cops are degenerates
|7
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec 17
|Eve D
|296
|A few of our favorite Berkshire things
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|3
|Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shar...
|Dec 17
|m roisman
|1
|Senator-elect Hinds hears constituents' concern...
|Dec 16
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|Nine more former Eagleton School staffers facin... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|12
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC