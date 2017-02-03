image description
Marijuana is still illegal on the federal level so income raised from sales of pot cannot legally be placed in federally regulated banks. So, what are towns supposed to do with the money raised from a local option tax now that marijuana sales will be legal on the state level? That's one of the questions yet to be answered after Massachusetts voters approved a ballot initiative to legalize the use, sale, and taxation of marijuana.
