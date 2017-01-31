Great Barrington voters OK proposal to shift burden in school district capital projects
The first hurdle has been cleared. The town of Great Barrington approved an amendment to the Berkshire Hills Regional School District's regional agreement at a special town meeting on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000
|Jan 28
|coryorcard
|5
|Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper...
|Jan 23
|OzzieRockie1919
|5
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|Jan 19
|The Worlds Bigges...
|26
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|Glenn
|36
|Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|13
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec '16
|Cops are degenerates
|7
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec '16
|Eve D
|296
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC