For $7.9 million, you can own a Berkshire Cottage

What will $7.9 million get you in the Berkshires? An 8,500-square-foot Gilded Age mansion with 20 rooms, eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces, four full and two half-baths, two libraries, a gourmet kitchen, a music room, an octagonal sun room - oh, and a private hedge maze. The mansion's estate, located in Stockbridge, also includes 33 acres, a carriage house with a 1,300-square-foot studio and greenhouse; a 1,200-square-foot guest house with three bedrooms and two full baths, a pool with a cabana and a five-stall horse barn and paddock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.