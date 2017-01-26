Curtain going up on Berkshire Playwri...

Curtain going up on Berkshire Playwrights Lab festival

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Berkshire Playwrights Lab is launching its inaugural Radius Playwrights Festival this weekend in its new home at Saint James Place, 352 Main St. Radius Playwrights Festival will present fully staged readings of six new short plays by regional writers beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday with additional performances at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. The writers are Katherine Burger , James McLindon , Steven Otfinoski , Andy Reynolds , Maizy Broderick Scarpa and Rachel Schroeder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: ATM skimmer admits stealing $127,000 8 hr coryorcard 5
News Pittsfield pair face charges in theft of copper... Jan 23 OzzieRockie1919 5
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... Jan 19 The Worlds Bigges... 26
News Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10) Jan 13 Glenn 36
News Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 13
News `We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg... Dec '16 Cops are degenerates 7
News Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09) Dec '16 Eve D 296
See all Stockbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockbridge Forum Now

Stockbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Stockbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC