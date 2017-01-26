Curtain going up on Berkshire Playwrights Lab festival
Berkshire Playwrights Lab is launching its inaugural Radius Playwrights Festival this weekend in its new home at Saint James Place, 352 Main St. Radius Playwrights Festival will present fully staged readings of six new short plays by regional writers beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday with additional performances at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. The writers are Katherine Burger , James McLindon , Steven Otfinoski , Andy Reynolds , Maizy Broderick Scarpa and Rachel Schroeder .
